Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne previews Rutgers game
Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne previews the 11th-ranked Spartans' game at Rutgers.
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
We're checking the temperature of the USC football coaching search. Penn State's James Franklin is considered a top candidate. Urban Meyer still isn't.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Penn State vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.
Oklahoma vs Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Jimbo Fisher has not come close to doing at Texas A&M what he did at Florida State.
Here is how we view the top coaching jobs in FBS
Brian Belichick reacted to two major coaching errors from the defensive staff over the last two weeks.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to talk about injuries around the NFL after week 4 and who will benefit from the opportunities created by them. The guys also get into why Cordarrelle Patterson’s productivity probably isn’t sustainable, who the best IR stash in fantasy is right now and the differences between how the 49ers are handling Trey Lance against what the Chicago Bears are doing with Justin Fields.
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch called much of the reaction to Jaylon Smith’s release “nonsense.”
Reports say the Jacksonville Jaguars coach has lost credibility and his team may be exploring ways to end his contract.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
The Jaguars are telling Meyer he needs to shape up. The game is telling him he's 0-4 and perhaps not cut out for NFL coaching. Tough spot for a guy who's not used to them.
The Patriots have parted ways with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but they haven’t released him. The Panthers announced that they have acquired Gilmore in a trade on Wednesday. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for the veteran corner. Reports early on Wednesday indicated the Patriots would be releasing Gilmore, but a trade [more]