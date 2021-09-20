Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne wins B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Michigan State went down to Coral Gables, Florida, in week three to take on the Hurricanes of Miami. The Spartans came away with a big 38-17 victory, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne’s ability to run the offense has played a huge role in the Spartans offense’s ability to click on all cylinders.
In the win against Miami, Thorne threw the ball for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns. His performance earned him a spot as this week’s Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week:
Thorne will be sharing the honor with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.
