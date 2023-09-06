Michigan State football QB Noah Kim responds to boo birds at Spartan Stadium

It is no secret that Michigan State fans have had a lot of displeasure with their football program over the past year. With the struggles that surrounded the team, fans wanted to see improvements in 2023.

While it is way too early to be judging this team, as it is was way too early to boo in the second quarter of Friday night’s game, fans inside Spartan Stadium did it anyways.

Noah Kim joined the This is Sparta MSU Podcast, hosted by former MSU players Otis Wiley, Jayson Strayhorn and Jehuu Caulcrick. On the podcast, MSU’s signal caller talked about how he and the team felt when the boo birds came out:

This one’s for the boo birds! Hear our full conversation with QB1 @noah_kim12 on YouTube This Is Sparta MSU #109 #msufootball #noahkim #boobird #spartandawg pic.twitter.com/6psdzo61QY — This is Sparta MSU Podcast (@ThisIsSpartaMSU) September 6, 2023

