Michigan State football QB Noah Kim comments on position battle with Payton Thorne and Katin Houser

Michigan State football has had a quarterback battle sneak up on them since the end of last season. Before last season, it looked like Payton Thorne was going to hold that position firmly until he decided to leave the program, but a rocky season has opened the door for some competition.

The main contender would be redshirt freshman Katin Houser. The former 4-star recruit has had a lot of buzz this offseason and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson confirmed as much a few weeks ago. However, all indications are that redshirt junior Noah Kim is also still in the running for the starting job.

On Tuesday, Kim commented on the quarterback battle, saying simply: ‘Until that first game, it’s on.’

That’s exactly the type of fire and competition Mel Tucker has been looking to instill in this program, and it’s a good sign that the Spartans have three guys who look like legit Big Ten quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire