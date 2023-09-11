Michigan State football QB Noah Kim named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Michigan State football quarterback Noah Kim has been named Big Ten offensive player of the week following his performance against Richmond.

Kim was deadly accurate, only missing four passes on the day. He finished going 18-for-22 with 292 yards and three touchdowns in the Spartans’ 45 to 14 win over the Spiders. He also had six carries for 21 yards and showed off some good speed. I’d expect to see more of that in the coming weeks.

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week: @noah_kim12! ▪️ 292 yards

▪️ 3 TDs

▪️ 18-for-22, 81.8%#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/OJcMelz24G — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 11, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire