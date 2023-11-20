Michigan State football QB Katin Houser named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Following a road win over conference rival Indiana, Michigan State football redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Houser went 25-for-39 in the win, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn’t a perfect day for Houser, as he did throw two interceptions, but he did get the job done.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire