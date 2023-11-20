Michigan State football QB Katin Houser named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Following a road win over conference rival Indiana, Michigan State football redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Houser went 25-for-39 in the win, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn’t a perfect day for Houser, as he did throw two interceptions, but he did get the job done.
✨@bigten Freshman of the Week✨@katinhouser had a day on Saturday.#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/cgckA4lp7z
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 20, 2023
