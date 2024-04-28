Advertisement

Michigan State football QB enters transfer portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State football has lost a member of the quarterback room to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Andrew Schorfhaar, a former walk-on, has made the decision to enter the portal.

A native of Dewitt, Schorfhaar has been a member of the Spartans program for the last four seasons. In 2023, his number was called upon in both the Ohio State and Penn State games as a backup QB. He completed both of the passes he threw in those games.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire