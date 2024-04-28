Michigan State football QB enters transfer portal

Michigan State football has lost a member of the quarterback room to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Andrew Schorfhaar, a former walk-on, has made the decision to enter the portal.

A native of Dewitt, Schorfhaar has been a member of the Spartans program for the last four seasons. In 2023, his number was called upon in both the Ohio State and Penn State games as a backup QB. He completed both of the passes he threw in those games.

Michigan State quarterback Andrew Schorfhaar entered the portal. He served as the backup quarterback part of last season. pic.twitter.com/UNdDId16Eb — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire