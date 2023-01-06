Michigan State football QB commit Sam Leavitt named Gatorade Player of the Year

Michigan State made a splash right before signing day, landing a big time commitment in four star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was formerly committed to Washington State. Leavitt is a native of West Linn, Oregon, making a huge impression with his big senior season at West Linn High School.

The impact Leavitt had during his senior season has earned him the huge honor of winning the Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year award.

Blessed to announce that I’ve been named Gatorade Player of the Year for Oregon!! Thanks to my coaches and teammates for making this possible. @jon_eagle @westlinn_fb @AndrewNemec @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/qJj0FfmIld — Sam Leavitt (@S_leav10) January 6, 2023

