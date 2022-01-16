Michigan State football QB Anthony Russo wins Tropical Bowl MVP

Anthony Russo transferred to Michigan State from Temple prior to the 2021 football season. Russo was the presumable favorite to win the starting job, but ultimately lost the battle in training camp to Payton Thorne. Russo didn’t take the backup role lightly and made sure to provide a strong veteran presence in the QB room for the offense.

Following the conclusion of the season, Russo was invited to participate in the Tropical Bowl, an exposure all-star game event for collegiate seniors to showcase their skills in front of NFL, CFL, XFL and USFL professional scouts in hopes to continue playing at the next level.

At the conclusion of the showcase week, Russo was given the honor as the game’s overall MVP.

God is Good 🙏🏼 Thank you to @TropicalBowlUSA for a great experience !! pic.twitter.com/mt875BaeXy — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo15) January 16, 2022

