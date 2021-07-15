Michigan State football QB Anthony Russo the latest to capitalize on name, image, likeness

Anthony Russo is on the move.

Not from Michigan State football, though. He just arrived in East Lansing in January and hopes to land the starting quarterback job when camp opens in a few weeks.

Instead, the Spartans’ graduate transfer quarterback signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal Wednesday with College Hunks Hauling Junk, Russo told the Free Press. The Tampa, Florida-based moving firm signed Miami (Florida) QB D’Eriq King, another transfer, to a precedent-setting contract July 1 when new NCAA rules allowing college athletes to make money as company spokespeople and endorsers went into effect.

While Russo said his deal falls nowhere near the $20,000 King received — “Oh God, I wish,” Russo said while laughing, “I’d take half of that, but I’m not even getting half” — the sixth-year senior added he can make more with personal appearances and by hitting other bonus terms in his deal.

Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo leaves the field after the spring game Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“Us players have been trying to figure out, OK, if somebody pays me to do an appearance for an hour or two, what am I supposed to charge them?" Russo said. "People don't really know how much they're worth right now and what deals to do and stuff because everyone's so new to it. I know the hardest thing for a lot of our guys has been trying to figure out, 'how much do I have to ask for that? I'm not just showing up, almost like a community service-type thing, but also that I'm not asking for too much.' It's trying to find that little median. That's been tough for guys.”

Russo is the first Big Ten quarterback to be sponsored by the moving and junk-hauling firm, which said in a release it brought him aboard “because of the company’s large presence in the state of Michigan.” Along with King, the company also recently signed the entire Central Florida women’s basketball roster and South Florida QB Jarren Williams to endorsement deals.

“Through our partnership with our existing players as well as this new partnership with Anthony Russo, we hope that we can help further his growth as he looks to lead the Michigan State program, while also navigating school and life,” Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS, said in the release.

“This is truly an exciting time for college sports, and we are delighted that College HUNKS is showing their support for this historic movement by teaming up with another leader in college athletics. We look forward to watching Russo excel on the field and in the classroom this year.”

Russo enrolled at MSU in January and will be competing with sophomore Payton Thorne for MSU’s starting quarterback job when preseason camp opens Aug. 4. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, threw for 6,322 yards, 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions while starting 26 of his 31 games at Temple from 2017-20. He also is coming off a shoulder injury that limited him to three games last season for the Owls before he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

It is another example of MSU football players taking their new NIL rights and maximizing their ability to earn money. Seven Spartans defenders joined with Grand Blanc's Elite Tackling Systems on Saturday to test and promote a football training device — and get paid to do so.

Former MSU athletic director Mark Hollis called it “a major catch-up” for athletes during an interview Wednesday with Lansing's WVFN-AM (730), but he also expressed his concern for how the NIL situation will continue to change and what challenges it might present.

“I am concerned about making sure that the choices that young men or women are making in college today are done with the intent of making their lives better for a long time. And some of the issues that are going on right now are somewhat counterproductive,” Hollis said. “I am for student-athletes having the opportunity to generate income, I'm for them having the opportunity to study, learn and compete where they want to. But you want to see it done in a way that gives them the ability to make solid choices, and not reactionary choices.

“And that's the thing that's going to be difficult for today's administrators and coaches to really deal with. It's a major challenge, and it's something that's going to have to have continued dialogue. And that dialogue has to improve the student-athletes.”

Russo said that in two weeks under the new temporary NIL rules, athletes have become inundated with requests for appearances and promotions. While Russo has been dealing with his own business opportunities since July 1, he said he plans to seek help from an advisor so it doesn’t become a distraction once the Spartans enter camp and the season begins.

“It's been chaos, but it's definitely an awesome opportunity,” he said. “I know we have a lot of guys taking advantage of it. And I think if we have a good year — when we have a good year, I should say – I think it's just gonna help guys get more and more opportunities. So I'm just happy I could enjoy it for my last year of college.”

