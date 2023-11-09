Michigan State football punter Ryan Eckley named to Ray Guy Award final watchlist

It’s been a wild season for Michigan State football, but one of the bright spots has been with the kicking and punting units. In particular, Ryan Eckley, who has had to fill the big cleats of Bryce Baringer, has been one of the best punters in the Big Ten conference this year.

For his efforts, Eckley has been named to the Ray Guy Award’s final watchlist of the 2023 season.

Eckly is averaging 45.2 yards per punt, with 15 punts being inside the 20-yard line.

