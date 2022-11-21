Michigan State football punter Bryce Baringer named Ray Guy Award semifinalist

It’s almost time for Bryce Baringer to receive his flowers. On Monday, the Michigan State football phenom punter was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Ray Guy Award, which is given to the best punter in college football.

Baringer will join eight other punters from around the country in consideration for the award.

Below, you can see who else is in the running.

Adam Korsak - Rutgers

Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com

Bryce Baringer - MSU

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Jesse Mirco - Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Jon Sot - Notre Dame

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Kai Kroeger - South Carolina

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Hedley - Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Fletcher - Cincinnati

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Michael Turk - Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oscar Chapman - Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Zentner - Kansas State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire