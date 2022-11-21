Michigan State football punter Bryce Baringer named Ray Guy Award semifinalist
It’s almost time for Bryce Baringer to receive his flowers. On Monday, the Michigan State football phenom punter was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Ray Guy Award, which is given to the best punter in college football.
Baringer will join eight other punters from around the country in consideration for the award.
Below, you can see who else is in the running.
Adam Korsak - Rutgers
Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com
Bryce Baringer - MSU
Nick King/Lansing State Journal
Jesse Mirco - Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Jon Sot - Notre Dame
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Kai Kroeger - South Carolina
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Lou Hedley - Miami
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Fletcher - Cincinnati
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
Michael Turk - Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oscar Chapman - Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Ty Zentner - Kansas State
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports