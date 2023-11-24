Michigan State football predictions vs. Penn State: A chance to end season on high note?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for Friday's game between Michigan State football and Penn State at Ford Field:

Carlos Monarrez

Well, Spartans, it was a wild ride and those of you who hung around — fans and players— – should feel proud you stuck by your team and went out with a win in your final road game and your final game at Spartan Stadium. But the season-ender comes at Ford Field, where the Lions (Nittany or otherwise) are tough to beat. The pick: Penn State 38, Michigan State 13.

Rainer Sabin

If this is indeed the end of Harlon Barnett’s brief tenure as interim coach, it’s hard to imagine he’ll go out on a high note. Penn State’s defense is too strong, too talented and too deep to give in to an MSU offense that ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring. Even in the comfy confines of Ford Field, it figures to be tough sledding for the Spartans. The pick: Penn State 30, Michigan State 7.

Jeff Seidel

It was a cool idea. Play a game at Ford Field in the middle of Thanksgiving week. Right after the Detroit Lions. Bring together two fantastic teams. Make it a great show. Just this one time. And then, well, everything happened to Michigan State. While the Spartans haven’t given up on the season, this is a lost cause against Penn State. The pick: Penn State 35, Michigan State 14.

Chris Solari

Give credit to Barnett for keeping the Spartans together throughout the season, and to him and his staff for finishing strong in November. But MSU’s lack of depth and talent can’t be offset by simply playing hard, and the Nittany Lions pull away in the fourth quarter of a grinding game. The Spartans finish their season 4-8, Barnett’s interim tenure ends, and they await their new coach to be announced sometime in the coming week. The pick: Penn State 27, Michigan State 14.

Shawn Windsor

The Nittany Lions don't throw the ball as well as they have in the past and the Spartans have played solid defense in spots. This game won't be close, but it won't be the complete embarrassment it could be. The pick: Penn State 30, Michigan State 10.

