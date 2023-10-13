Michigan State football predictions vs. Rutgers: Can Spartans end losing skid?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan State football game at Rutgers on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network):

Carlos Monarrez

The Scarlet Knights have a stingy defense that allows just 165 passing yards and 14.7 points per game. That doesn’t bode well for redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser, who’s expected to make his first start. If Houser can ignite this offense, the Spartans can at least hope to avoid a total embarrassment against Michigan next week. The pick: Rutgers 26, Michigan State 13.

Rainer Sabin

Harlon Barnett has yet to publicly name the starting quarterback heading into the Spartans’ game against Rutgers. But if Houser is the guy, he’ll make his debut in that role against one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are surrendering just 14.7 points and 165 passing yards per game, ranking in the top 20 in both statistical categories. If MSU stands a chance, it will have to pull Rutgers into an old-fashioned rock fight. And even then, it’s uncertain if the Spartans can survive against Greg Schiano’s scrappy bunch. The pick: Rutgers 24, Michigan State 14.

Jeff Seidel

After all the drama surrounding the Spartans, MSU is coming off a bye week. A chance to take a deep breath and regroup. Unfortunately for the Spartans, nothing can be solved in a week and the dumpster fire of a season will continue, as they drop their fourth straight. The pick: Rutgers 28, Michigan State 21.

Chris Solari

The anticipated rainy conditions and inefficiencies of both offenses make this ripe for a defensive slobber knocker and field position battle. Houser gets the start at QB but struggles with the weather, leaving the Spartans to ride Nathan Carter again. But turnovers and penalties again become MSU’s undoing in a fourth straight loss, as the Scarlet Knights win it on a late Jai Patel field goal. The pick: Rutgers 20, Michigan State 17.

Shawn Windsor

The Spartans might change quarterbacks. Or might not. Harlon Barnett doesn't want to say. It's on the table, though, and if Houser or Sam Leavitt get the start, maybe it gives MSU a jolt. Even if it does, the Scarlet Knights are a tough-minded team, as usual, and the home-field advantage makes the difference. The pick: Rutgers 26, Michigan State 16.

