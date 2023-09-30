Michigan State football predictions vs. Iowa: Don't expect a lot of offense in this one

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan State football game against Iowa on Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC):

Carlos Monarrez

Two struggling offenses led by two struggling quarterbacks doesn’t sound like an appealing matchup. But give Cade McNamara and the Hawkeyes the edge playing at night at rowdy Kinnick Stadium. If Noah Kim finishes the game, consider it a moral victory. The pick: Iowa 24, MSU 13.

Rainer Sabin

It will be interesting to see how MSU performs now that the firing of Mel Tucker is finalized. But the team has yet to rally since this whole mess started, which doesn’t bode well as it prepares to play a night game at Kinnick Stadium. The Spartans have been outscored by 56 points in their last two contests, and their problems are manifold. Among them is the dodgy performance of starting quarterback Noah Kim, who has struggled with accuracy. Against Iowa coordinator Phil Parker’s ball-hawking defense, that could spell trouble. The pick: Iowa 23, MSU 10.

Jeff Seidel

Yes, Iowa is coming off a 31-0 disaster against Penn State. Big whoop. Michigan State has already come off the rails. The Spartans play hard but that doesn’t win many games. The good news for Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz? The guy who has to average 25 points a game over the season to get his contract to roll over? This will be a game for the Hawkeyes to rack up some points, make up for the Penn State debacle and pad his stats. The pick: Iowa 37, MSU 14.

Chris Solari

It remains a significant question in the wake of Mel Tucker’s official firing which Spartans might enter the transfer portal. Regardless, the ones who make the trip to Iowa City continue to show a fight similar to last week. But McNamara finally finds some rhythm against a young and struggling pass defense, and the Hawkeyes’ defense squelches the Spartans’ offense as the quarterback concern grows. The pick: Iowa 23, MSU 13.

Shawn Windsor

The Hawkeyes aren’t much better offensively than they’ve been the last few years. The Spartans are just as bad as they have been defensively. So we’ll see a few touchdowns. MSU stays competitive until the end. The pick: Iowa 23, MSU 20.

