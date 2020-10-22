Michigan State football predictions: Here's how Spartans will fare in every game

The countdown clock continues to tick toward Saturday. Mel Tucker and Michigan State football’s oft-interrupted, two month-delayed wedding becomes official when toe meets football at Spartan Stadium against Rutgers.

It is the kickoff of a challenging schedule and the baptism of the Spartans’ new coach who was hired late, could not conduct spring practices, endured a COVID-19 shutdown in an unorthodox summer and waited out a one-month shutdown by the Big Ten before learning there would actually be football this fall after all.

View photos Michigan State players celebrate the 19-16 win over Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in East Lansing. More

Some of the plusses? MSU will face five new starting quarterbacks, including each of the first three games.

Downside? Back-to-back road games at Michigan and Iowa in Weeks 2 and 3, then closing the regular season with Ohio State and at Penn State — with none of the Big Ten getting a bye in the next nine weeks unless a COVID-19 outbreak occurs.

Tucker’s challenge will be replacing legendary coach Mark Dantonio. His charge is to bring the Spartans back to the elite level the program’s winningest coach elevated MSU football over the past 13 seasons, with three Big Ten titles and six seasons of 10 or more wins in the last decade.

Here’s a game-by-game score prediction for Tucker’s debut season.

Oct 24: Rutgers

View photos PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 23: Elijah Collins #24 of the Michigan State Spartans stiff arms Mike Tverdov #97 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half of their game at SHI Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) More

Last season: MSU won, 27-0.

The buzz: Rocky Lombardi already has one win over the Scarlet Knights, and the junior QB will begin his tenure as full-time starter by using the passing game to set up Elijah Collins and the offensive line to control the game on the ground. It gives Tucker a close victory in Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers.

The pick: MSU wins, 20-13.

Oct 31: at Michigan

View photos Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas (1), linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) and defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw (91) tackle Michigan State tight end Trenton Gillison during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. More

Last season: U-M, 44-10.

The buzz: While the Spartans stay competitive early, Tucker’s mentor Nick Saban remains the only MSU coach to win his first game against the Wolverines. MSU struggles to move the ball and endures strong pressure in the backfield, while its retooled front seven on defense has difficulty bringing down U-M’s Zach Charbonnet.

The pick: U-M, 21-13.

Nov 7: at Iowa

Last season: Did not play.

The buzz: Lombardi’s homecoming gets off to a promising start, with Collins and the offensive line taking advantage of a depleted Hawkeyes front four. But Iowa’s veteran offensive line dictates the flow and tone in controlling the clock for long drives, grinding down the inexperienced MSU defense.

The pick: Iowa, 27-17.

Nov 14: Indiana

View photos Michigan State's Xavier Henderson, right, tackles Indiana's Stevie Scott III during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in East Lansing. More

