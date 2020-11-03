Michigan State football practiced Sunday after upsetting Michigan. Here's why

It was a Saturday night drive unlike any Rocky Lombardi had experienced. Following a celebration that few expected.

Michigan State football boarded the bus from Ann Arbor to East Lansing with one extra passenger Saturday night – the Paul Bunyan Trophy – after shocking Michigan, 27-24.

“It was good to get everybody together and get a little celebration in the locker room,” the junior quarterback said Monday. “They talk about, when we're here, that 50-minute bus ride on the way home is the best 50 minutes of the season after you get that win. It was good, it was emotional. Glad that we got Paul back home.”

View photos Rocky Lombardi (12) celebrates after getting a first down to seal the 27-24 win Saturday. More

Normally, Sundays are mostly an off day for players to either enjoy the 24-hour window after a win or digest a loss. But this time, it was back to work with a light workout for the Spartans, who travel to Iowa on Saturday for a noon kickoff (ESPN).

Why? Because they get Tuesday off from practice for election day, as part of the Big Ten’s voting initiative that was announced in June.

“Coach (Mel) Tucker and other guys on the staff have echoed the importance of voting, regardless who you vote for. This is an opportunity that not everybody gets, and you should definitely take full advantage of it,” junior running back Connor Heyward said by video call Monday. “Obviously that's a very important thing, but we have an important game coming up. We had a walk-throughs yesterday and corrections, but (Monday), we're gonna hit the ground running.”

That day of practice, Lombardi said, was good for the Spartans (1-1) to shift their focus quickly from celebration back to preparation for the Hawkeyes (0-2).

“For me, as soon as the game was over, you celebrated that night. And once you wake up Sunday morning, it's Iowa week ...,” he said. “It's that next game. For me, turning the page, it's easy. But I'm sure for some of those guys getting out on Sunday definitely helped make it a little bit more of a reality.”

View photos Connor Heyward (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter Saturday at Michigan. More

Lombardi, who returns to his home state this weekend, said he already voted because he is registered in Iowa. The 22-year-old said many of his fellow out-of-state teammates have done the same, but says those from in-state will get to enjoy the process he experienced in person for the 2016 presidential election after he turned 18.

“Especially when you do a person, you really feel like you're you're part of the gig. You're helping out and you're fulfilling your civic duty,” he said. “So it'll be cool for our guys, especially a lot of first-time voters.”

Banner weekend

The Spartans' upset turned plenty of heads nationally. And the weekly awards poured in Monday.

