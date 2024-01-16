Michigan State football poaches Oregon CBs coach and MSU alum Demetrice Martin

Long-time Michigan State football fans will remember the name Demetrice Martin. The former Spartans played for the team from 1992-95 and was First Team All-Big Ten in 1994.

Since then, Demetrice Martin has made quite the name for himself in the PAC-12 as a defensive backs coach at different schools around the conference.

His last role was at Oregon, where he was a force in both recruiting and developing NFL caliber defensive backs as the cornerbacks coach and the passing game coordinator. Now, the Spartans will bring him back home, officially signing Martin to the staff this week.

247Sports had it first:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire