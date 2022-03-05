How Michigan State football players performed at the 2022 NFL combine

Michigan State football has three players currently participating in the 2022 NFL draft combine in Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor, and Connor Heyward.

Below, we will be tracking their NFL combine results.

RB Kenneth Walker III

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vertical Jump: 34″

Broad Jump: 10’2″

40 Yard Dash: 4.38

Walker already had good draft stock heading into the combine, but now it’s going through the roof as he was able to back up his production with some great measurements, placing third amongst running backs in the 40-yard dash with a blistering time of 4.38. Walker also was able to put doubts about his pass-catching to rest by showing out in the gauntlet drill.

TE/FB Connor Heyward

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vertical Jump: 32.50″

40 Yard Dash: 4.72

While his measurements may not look off the charts, Heyward did everything he needed to do in the drills to show his versatility. I expect Heyward to find a role at the next level.

WR Jalen Nailor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vertical Jump: 38″

Broad Jump: 10’8″

40 yard dash: 4.50

3 cone drill: 7.03

20 yard shuttle: 4.28

The first thing that stands out here is the vertical jump. Nailor is a freak athlete and this proves it. I’m sure ‘Speedy’ would’ve loved to be under 4.50 for his 40 time, but a good showing in his drills should get him a look at the next level in some capacity.

