Michigan State football players at the NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner and Spartan graduates are looking to hear their names get called. A key step to getting drafted is being invited to, and performing well, at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The NFL scouting combine allows for players to show their athleticism and some of their skills that will give NFL teams and scouts measurables to work off of and decide who they plan to draft. The combine will take place from March 1st to the 7th.

Take a look at the Spartans that have been invited to participate at the combine:

Kenneth Walker III

Connor Heyward

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Jalen Nailor

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

1

1