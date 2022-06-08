Michigan State football players launch East Lansing NIL Club, giving fans access to players

A major part of this new era of college football will be how teams plan to utilize the new NIL to activate sponsorships and put more dollars in the pockets of their players in a positive way. This week, the Michigan State football players unveiled a creative new idea for their own NIL efforts, as they announced the creation of the East Lansing NIL Club, which will give MSU fans access to in-person events with players.

Fans will be able to use the Club to purchase passes to in-person events with the players, including meet-and-greets, tailgates, a message board, Q&A’s and more. The ELNC is set to start selling a limited number of passes in July. The money will be divided up equally between all participating players.

This is the message players sent out to fans:

