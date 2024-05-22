Michigan State football will play two Friday night games in 2024

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Opening the season on a Friday night is nothing new for Michigan State’s football.

But while no announcement has been made if the Spartans will begin the Jonathan Smith era on a Friday or Saturday, the team will still have two Friday games in 2024.

MSU announced on Wednesday that its game at Oregon will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and its home game against Purdue will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22.

Both games will televised on Fox.

With the expectation of the 2020 COVID-19 season, Michigan State has started the season on a Friday night in five straight seasons. The Spartans will open the 2024 season against Flordia Atlantic.

