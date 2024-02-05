Michigan State football picks up pledge from three-star defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler

Michigan State football picked up a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler from Chicago on Monday afternoon.

Beeler, rated as the 1,058th recruit and 115th defensive lineman in the 2024 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings, announced his commitment to the Spartans during a presentation at his high school, Chicago Simeon, on Monday evening, which was broadcast by 247Sports.

He chose Michigan State over Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Oregon. He announced his commitment to the Spartans after visiting East Lansing on Jan. 26 after being offered a scholarship by new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

Beeler was an all-state player in Illinois on the defensive line as a senior in 2023, and also picked up his third all-city selection highlighting players from Chicago. In 2023, he recorded 45 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 12 games for Simeon.

Beeler's commitment brings MSU's recruiting total for the 2024 class up to 22 players. 18 players, headlined by River Rouge wide receiver Nick Marsh, already signed their letter of intent on early signing day in December, and three other players have committed but not signed. Beeler and the other players committed can sign their national letter of intent on the traditional signing day scheduled for Wednesday.

Other players who have yet to sign their letter of intent include three-star wide receiver Jaylan Brown from Texas, three-star linebacker Jadyn Walker from Portage and three-star kicker Martin Connington from Idaho. Michigan State also brought in 11 transfers, headlined by former Oregon State players following head coach Jonathan Smith, through the transfer portal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football lands 3-star DL Mikeshun Beeler for 2024