Michigan State football picks up former Arizona State DB Ed Woods from transfer portal

Michigan State football added a recruit on the last day the spring transfer portal window is open to new entrants.

Former Arizona State defensive back Ed Woods has committed to Michigan State as a transfer, according to a report from On3 Sports. Woods transfers as a fifth-year senior with one year of eligibility remaining.

Woods, listed at 6 feet, 175 pounds by ESPN, was a two-year starter for Arizona State in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in eight games in 2022, missing time early in September and October, and finished with 28 total tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble. He appeared in 11 games in 2023, finishing with 33 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.

Arizona State defensive back Ed Woods (10) during football practice at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 8, 2023.

According to On3, MSU secured the commitment over Alabama. Woods was originally a three-star prospect out of Oakland, Calif., in the 2020 class and committed to ASU over other West Coast schools like Arizona and Washington State.

Michigan State currently has 13 players that have entered their name in the spring transfer portal, including prominent defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow, while wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. withdrew his name. Tuesday is the deadline to enter the transfer portal, but players can still switch schools once they are in the portal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football gets commitment from ASU transfer DB Ed Woods