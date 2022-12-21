Michigan State football picks up elite DL transfer Tunmise Adeleye

Cory Linsner
One of the top transfers available on the market has made the decision to transfer to Michigan State. Texas A&M transfer Tunmise Adeleye has made the move to join the Spartan football program.

247Sports ranks Adeleye as the No. 19 overall transfer on the market and the No. 2 defensive tackle available. Coming out of high school, he was a very high 4-star prospect ranking as the No. 39 overall recruit and the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class.

Michigan State won a head to head battle with Miami for Adeleye’s services, mainly in part to the great relationship he has with MSU’s pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan.

He brings 4 years of eligibility to play in the green and white.

