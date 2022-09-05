Michigan State picked up a season-opening victory to kick off the holiday weekend and on Labor Day they picked up a commitment on the recruiting trail.

Three-star cornerback Colton Hood announced on Monday evening that he has committed to Michigan State. Hood hails from McDonough, Ga. and plays for Eagles Landing Christian Academy.

Hood ranks as the No. 66 cornerback and No. 61 player from Georgia in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. Hood holds offers from nearly 30 programs, including Penn State, Clemson, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Arkansas and Auburn.

Hood is the 14th player to commit to Michigan State in the 2023 class. The Spartans currently hold a top 25 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Big Ten Power Rankings: Where do Spartans land after victory over Western Michigan in opener?

More Football!

Michigan State football picks up commitment from 2023 3-star Georgia CB Colton Hood MSU LB Darius Snow out for year with injury, S Xavier Henderson will return when 'he's ready' Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire