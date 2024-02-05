Michigan State football picks up commitment from 2024 DT Mikeshun Beeler

There is never a bad time to add to the roster, and despite the fact that the 2024 recruiting cycle has almost come to an end, Jonathan Smith and his staff have added a new piece to the puzzle.

The Spartans have picked up the commitment of Mikeshun Beeler, a 6’4″/280 pound defensive tackle from Chicago, attending Chicago Simeon High School.

Beeler is a 3-star prospect that held over 30 offers, but narrowed his top five to Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, MSU and Oregon, the Spartans won the race.

The moment he made it official 🙌 3⭐️ DL Mikeshun Beeler commits to Michigan State over Colorado, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Indiana and breaks down his commitment 🏈 FULL COMMITMENT📺: pic.twitter.com/MrtxsGPWlZ — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 5, 2024

Beeler is a solid late addition at a huge position of need, with the Spartans only signing Alex VanSumeren in the past three recruiting classes.

Stay tuned for more updates as signing day approaches on Wednesday.

