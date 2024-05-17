Michigan State football picks up Central Florida safety transfer Nikai Martinez

Jonathan Smith continues to mine the transfer portal in his Michigan State football roster overhaul.

The Spartans struck a deal with former Central Florida safety Nikai Martinez on Friday, the 22nd incoming transfer since Smith took over the program in late November and MSU’s 10th portal addition since spring practice concluded April 20.

Martinez arrives in East Lansing with two years of eligibility but did not use a redshirt at UCF. He played in all 14 games for the Knights as a true freshman in 2022 and had 21 tackles, including a sack, and two pass breakups. Then last season, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Apopka, Florida, started all 13 games last fall for UCF and had three interceptions and four pass breakups to go with 54 tackles.

UCF's safety Nikai Martinez (21) catches and interception during the UC vs. UCF game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023. UCF leads the game at halftime with a score of 14-10.

Out of high school, Martinez was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite rankings who was rated the No. 38 cornerback in the 2022 class.

Martinez is the third addition in the secondary from the portal since the end of spring for MSU, joining Ed Woods (Arizona State) and Lejand Cavazos (North Carolina/Ohio State). The Spartans bring back a number of starting defensive backs — cornerbacks Charles Brantley and Chance Rucker; safeties Malik Spencer and Dillon Tatum; and nickelback Angelo Grose.

MSU also lost six defensive backs to the portal, four reserve cornerbacks (Sean Brown, Khary Crump, Marqui Lowery and Eddie Pleasant III) and two safeties (Jaden Mangham and Malcom Jones). Pleasant committed to Buffalo on Monday.

