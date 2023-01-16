Michigan State football picks up 2023 PWO wide receiver
Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class picked up a solid preferred walk-on addition on Monday afternoon. Warren De La Salle’s Jack Yanachik has made the decision to commit to MSU.
Yanachik is a 6-foot-3, 185 pound wide receiver. He was given a 2-star rating by 247Sports.
According to MaxPreps, Yanachik caught 37 passes for 625 yards and 9 touchdowns in the 2022 season for the Pilots of De La Salle.
100% COMMITTED 💚🤍 @Coach_mtucker @CoachHawk_5 @DLSFootball_MI #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/8Fi0bxd02W
— Jack Yanachik (@JYanachik) January 16, 2023
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.
More!
Michigan State football featured in 2024 4-star QB Davi Belfort's top three