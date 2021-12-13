Michigan State football Peach Bowl news conference: Live updates at 11 a.m.

We're 17 days out from the Peach Bowl 2021 between Michigan State and Pitt football on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

Coach Mel Tucker, first-year athletic director Alan Haller and Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan are speaking on campus in East Lansing on Monday, holding an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss all things Spartans and the bowl game.

The matchup between the Spartans and Pat Narduzzi's Panthers looks like a fun one, with MSU running back Kenneth Walker III and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett the headliners. Pickett finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, while Walker was sixth.

Be the first to see what is said Monday and follow along for live updates below.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press