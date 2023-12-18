Advertisement

Michigan State football P Ryan Eckley named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State football might as well start their official rebrand to ‘Punter U.’ The Spartans have started to become known for having some amazing punters, and that trend is continuing with the stellar play of freshman Ryan Eckley.

On Monday, The Athletic named Eckley to their Freshman All-American team after he averaged 46.8 yards per punt in the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire