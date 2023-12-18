Michigan State football P Ryan Eckley named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic

Michigan State football might as well start their official rebrand to ‘Punter U.’ The Spartans have started to become known for having some amazing punters, and that trend is continuing with the stellar play of freshman Ryan Eckley.

On Monday, The Athletic named Eckley to their Freshman All-American team after he averaged 46.8 yards per punt in the 2023 season.

The Athletic named @RyanEckley1 to its Freshman All-American team! His 46.8-yard punting average ranked 2nd in the Big Ten and 7th in the FBS. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/EM1z8HfiKE — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 18, 2023

