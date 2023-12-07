Michigan State football P Ryan Eckley named Freshman Punter of the Year by College Football Network
Michigan State football lost one of the best punters in the world last year when Bryce Baringer left to the NFL. Remarkably, they’ve replaced him with another excellent punter in freshman Ryan Eckley.
On Wednesday, Eckley earned another accolade when he was named the Freshman Punter of the Year by College Football Network. Eckley was the only Spartan on their All-American team, although linebacker Jordan Hall received an honorable mention.
Adding to the list 😤 @RyanEckley1 pic.twitter.com/ji4be7s4Hs
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 7, 2023
