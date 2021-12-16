Michigan State football P Bryce Baringer returning for sixth and final season

The legend is coming back to East Lansing for one more ride. On Thursday, Michigan State football punter Bryce Baringer announced that he will be using his extra year of eligibility from COVID to return to the school for a sixth and final season.

Baringer emerged as one of the best punters in the country and was named Second Team All-Big Ten. This is a meteoric rise for a guy who didn’t even play in 2019 and many thought would not return after that. This is a huge get for the Spartans to get one of their biggest assets back for one more season.

