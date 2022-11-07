Michigan State football P Bryce Baringer named a Burlsworth Trophy nominee

Michigan State football punter Bryce Baringer has had an incredible story. From joining the program as a walk-on, to hanging up the pads to join the social media team, to returning and becoming the best punter in the country and likely a future NFL draft selection, it’s the thing of legends.

Now, Baringer is in position to win the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the best player in the NCAA who starter their career as a walk-on. Baringer was named a nominee for the award on Monday.

From walk-on to the No. 1 punter in the nation. Bryce Baringer is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yQqEvrrfy7 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 7, 2022

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Game time, TV details announced for MSU-Rutgers matchup on Nov. 12 Talkin’ Spartans: Breaking down Michigan State’s upset win at Illinois Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 23-15 win at Illinois

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire