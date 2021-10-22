Michigan State football P Bryce Baringer added to Ray Guy watch list

The Ray Guy Award is awarded to the most outstanding punter across college football, as voted on by the Augusta Sports Council.

The award committee has started to give out more nominations for their watch list, and Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer was officially nominated.

Congrats to Bryce Baringer of Michigan State! He is officially nominated to our 2021 watch list!

__@bryce_bin18 @brycebaringer @MSU_Athletics @MSU_Football

__#RayGuyAward pic.twitter.com/t8tUEwJhWq — Ray Guy Award (@RayGuyAward) October 22, 2021

Baringer is currently third in the NCAA in average yards per punt with an average of 49.19. Baringer has been a huge asset for the Spartans so far this season, with the ability to flip the field at any time.

Baringer would be the first Spartan punter to win the award.

More Football!