Michigan State football overhaul continues as 10 more players gone from final 2020 roster

Mel Tucker’s roster makeover continues, and three of Michigan State football’s most experienced players are not returning in 2021.

Tight end Matt Dotson, cornerback Tre Person and right tackle Jordan Reid are not listed on the roster, released Tuesday as the Spartans opened their first spring practices under second-year coach Tucker.

“Every player has to make a decision based on what he thinks is best for him. And we support those decisions,” Tucker said after Tuesday’s first spring practice. “In the first year, there's going to be some movement, there's gonna be some attrition. I know that, I understand that. And we'll prepare for that. But that not going to slow us down. We're going to do what we have to do to build our football team.”

Tucker in February said Dotson, a senior in 2020, would return this fall after catching nine passes for 107 yards in four games during the shortened season. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound native of Cincinnati caught 41 passes for 436 yards and two TDs in 35 games over four seasons, including eight starts, but was limited the past two seasons. An Achilles injury ended his 2019 season.

MSU OT Jordan Reid (55) proclaims a Spartan touchdown against WMU Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Spartan Stadium.

Reid opted out of playing in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19. The 6-5, 315-pound Detroit Cass Tech product started 27 straight games at right tackle before that and was the lone offensive lineman to play every game during the 2018 and ’19 seasons.

Person, a 5-11, 170-pound Atlanta native, had 27 tackles while starting five of his six games in 2020, adding a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Wide receiver Laress Nelson, who did not play due to injury in 2020, also among the others who are not returning. That list also included offensive lineman Mustafa Khaleefah, safety Jack Mandryk, defensive end Jack Saylor, offensive lineman Jack Heinrichs, tight end Reid Burton and cornerback Joe Stevens.

In all, 23 players from last year's final roster are gone, including 13 already announced: quarterback Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois); running back Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron); tight end/fullback Max Rosenthal (Illinois); wide receivers Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky) and Javez Alexander (TBD); offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs (Memphis); linebackers Luke Fulton (Kentucky), Jeslord Boateng (Akron), Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan) and Charles Willekes (Arkansas State; and defensive backs Julian Barnett (Memphis), Chris Jackson (Washington State), Dominique Long (TBD) and Davion Williams (Western Kentucky).

Tucker said he also expects there to potentially be more attrition after the 15 spring practices that run through the April 24 spring game.

“We're gonna look to add guys all the way until we start fall camp,” he said. “That's the name of the game — get the best players that you can find and teach them and motivate them and develop them. You have you have good players to have a chance to compete and win games in this conference and beyond.”

Michigan State's Brandon Wright (26) sings the alma mater after the 27-0 win over Rutgers on Nov. 23, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Position swaps

Sophomore Brandon Wright experimented in the fall at defensive end, and Tucker is making the move permanent this spring for the converted running back.

“I would say we're In the fall, that was more of an experiment,” Tucker said of the 6-2, 240-pound Wright. “Right now. he's a defense end, and we're gonna develop him there. He can rush, and we need edge pressure, we need edge rushes. We need to have speed off the edge.”

Wright had 24 carries for 61 yards the past two seasons.

Freshman Ian Stewart, who moved to tight end during last season, is again listed at his natural wide receiver position.

Tucker also brought back the No. 1 this season, with junior wide receiver Jayden Reed switching to the number that had been out of circulation since Charles Rogers in 2001-02. Others star receivers who have won it include Andre Rison (1985-88) and Muhsin Muhammad (1992-95).

Sophomore defensive tackle Jalen Hunt will wear No. 99, while junior safety Michael Dowell changed back to No. 7, which he wore as a freshman in 2018. Senior offensive lineman Blake Bueter is now No. 69, and walk-ons WR Sebastian Brown (13), QB Andrew Schorfhaar (18) and defensive tackle Jacob Lafave (63) also swapped jerseys.

New digits for the transfers already on campus: defensive end Drew Jordan (No. 2), running back Kenneth Walker III (9), quarterback Anthony Russo (15), cornerbacks Kendell Brooks (33), Spencer Rowland (38) and offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (79). And the early-enrolled freshmen: quarterback Hamp Fay (5), safety Michael Gravely (12), offensive lineman Ethan Boyd (77) and tight end Kameron Allen (82).

“The players that that have stayed with us, they believe in what we're doing and they bought into our culture,” Tucker said. “And they feel like this is what they want. What we're doing in our program — what we're teaching, our philosophy, our culture — is something that resonates with the players that are here. And that's also what has attracted players to our program. ...

“We have a lot to sell. And we're we're in the building stages of something that we believe is gonna be something special.”

Pro day

Three others who aren’t on the roster will be back Wednesday as part of the Spartans’ pro day. It is not open to the media or the public.

Cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle Naquan Jones and linebacker Antjuan Simmons all decided to forego their remaining eligibility to enter the NFL draft. They will work out for pro scouts along with a number of former teammates who did not get a pro day last year due to the pandemic: quarterback Brian Leweerke, offensive lineman Tyler Higby, tight end Matt Seybert, cornerback Josh Butler, safety David Dowell, linebacker Tyriq Thompson and long snapper Ryan Armour.

“Most of the players have a dream of playing an NFL, or at least getting a shot,” Tucker said. “So anything that we can do to them reach their dreams in terms of the NFL, I think we owe it to our players to do that. Certainly they put the work in here for us. We need to help them out as much as we can.”

