Michigan State football to get OV from 4-star DT committed to Pitt

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

A huge official visitor was added to this weekends visitor list for Michigan State. The Spartans will be receiving an OV from Columbus (OH) native Francis Brewu, a 4-star defensive tackle that is committed to Pitt.

According to Rivals, Brewu is a 4-star prospect while 247Sports and On3 both rank the DT as the highest possible 3-star.

The Spartans had made a lot of progress with Brewu prior to Mel Tucker’s dismissal, and it now appears that the Spartans are firmly back in the mix for the defensive lineman’s talents.

