Michigan State football to get OV from 4-star DT committed to Pitt

A huge official visitor was added to this weekends visitor list for Michigan State. The Spartans will be receiving an OV from Columbus (OH) native Francis Brewu, a 4-star defensive tackle that is committed to Pitt.

NEWS: 2024 DT Francis Brewu will take an official visit to #MichiganState starting tomorrow, he tells me. The massive #Pittsburgh commit from Ohio would fill a big need for MSU, if he flips. Profile: https://t.co/1NcohWlcyo pic.twitter.com/NqCS0AmVyr — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) December 15, 2023

According to Rivals, Brewu is a 4-star prospect while 247Sports and On3 both rank the DT as the highest possible 3-star.

The Spartans had made a lot of progress with Brewu prior to Mel Tucker’s dismissal, and it now appears that the Spartans are firmly back in the mix for the defensive lineman’s talents.

