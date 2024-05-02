Michigan State football OT transfer Ethan Boyd chooses Colorado

Michigan State lost Ethan Boyd to the NCAA transfer portal this past week, at the conclusion of spring football. While all accounts indicate that Boyd had lost his starting spot to Ashton Lepo, his loss still felt from a depth perspective.

It didn’t take long for Boyd to find his new home, after one visit to Boulder, he will be headed to play for Coach Prime and Colorado.

NEWS: Michigan State transfer OT Ethan Boyd has committed to Colorado🦬 Boyd played in all 12 games this past season at Right Tackle.https://t.co/ddAmGxrT2n pic.twitter.com/ZyC7qMaH8Q — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) May 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire