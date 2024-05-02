Advertisement

Michigan State football OT transfer Ethan Boyd chooses Colorado

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State lost Ethan Boyd to the NCAA transfer portal this past week, at the conclusion of spring football. While all accounts indicate that Boyd had lost his starting spot to Ashton Lepo, his loss still felt from a depth perspective.

It didn’t take long for Boyd to find his new home, after one visit to Boulder, he will be headed to play for Coach Prime and Colorado.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire