Michigan State football OT target Miles McVay chooses Alabama

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State missed out on a 4-star offensive line target when Miles McVay made the decision to make his commitment to the University of Alabama.

The Spartans had been working on McVay for a long time and some thought that they may have led for a short time, but ultimately the Crimson Tide won the battle.

Michigan State already holds commitments from four offensive linemen but is looking to add a fifth.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

