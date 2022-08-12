Michigan State football OT target Miles McVay chooses Alabama

Michigan State missed out on a 4-star offensive line target when Miles McVay made the decision to make his commitment to the University of Alabama.

The Spartans had been working on McVay for a long time and some thought that they may have led for a short time, but ultimately the Crimson Tide won the battle.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Miles McVay has Committed to Alabama! The 6’7 375 OL from East St. Louis, IL chose the Crimson Tide over Oregon, Jackson St., Michigan St., Texas A&M, and Mizzou. He joins Alabama’s No. 1 Class in the ‘23 Team Rankings 🐘https://t.co/1NWfpXAhGy pic.twitter.com/IhK45J1JoE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 12, 2022

Michigan State already holds commitments from four offensive linemen but is looking to add a fifth.

