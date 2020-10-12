Michigan State football opens vs. Rutgers at noon Oct. 24 in East Lansing

Mel Tucker's debut will be a matinee affair.

Michigan State football will kick off the 2020 football season at noon on Oct. 24 against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

The Spartans are coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons in the final two years of former coach Mark Dantonio, who exits as the all-time winningest in program history. Tucker was hired Feb. 12 to replace Dantonio.

MSU has not lost to the Scarlet Knights since they joined the Big Ten in 2014, a streak of six straight victories. The Spartans won, 27-0, at Rutgers on Nov. 23 last season.

More:

Connor Heyward on 'tough' decision to transfer, then stay

Here's MSU's plan for possible COVID disruptions

No other game times or TV networks have been revealed for MSU among the upcoming Big Ten games released Monday. Fans will no be allowed at Big Ten games this season per the conference's decision to resume play last month.

The Scarlet Knights welcome back new head coach Greg Schiano, who went 68-67 in his first stint at Rutgers from 2001-11.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Spartans content.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. Rutgers at noon Oct. 24 in East Lansing