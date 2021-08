ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Packers’ selection of Aaron Rodgers in 2005 wasn’t greeted warmly in the quarterbacks room. Brett Favre, then the 35-year-old starter, once famously said: “My contract doesn’t say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play. Now hopefully he watches me and gets something from that.” Rodgers spent three years behind Favre and obviously [more]