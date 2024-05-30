Michigan State football opener moves to Friday; Michigan football gets new time, too

The college football season is about three months away, and Thursday became the day we learned more on when and what channel a few more games will kick off this season.

The Michigan State football tradition will indeed live on as the Spartans' opener at home against Florida Atlantic has officially been moved to Friday, Aug. 30 and will be shown on the Big Ten Network.

The following week, MSU will begin the Big Ten portion of its schedule with a visit to Maryland on Sept. 7. That game will be at 3:30 p.m. on BTN. The Spartans' Week 3 (Sept. 14) home game against Prairie View A&M will also be at 3:30 p.m. on BTN.

MSU will play two other Friday regular season games: Oct. 4 at new Big Ten member Oregon (9 p.m., Fox) and Nov. 22 vs. Purdue (8 p.m., Fox).

The Michigan football schedule has a bit more clarity now, too. It had been previously announced that U-M would open the season on Aug. 31 against Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. (NBC) at home, followed by a visit from new SEC member Texas on Sept. 7 (noon, Fox). On Thursday, we learned that the Wolverines' Week 3 game against Arkansas State will be at noon Sept. 14 on the Big Ten Network.

It was previously announced that Michigan's home game against new conference foe USC will be at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 on CBS. And Fox will once again carry the Michigan-Ohio State game in the final week of the regular season, this year at noon on Nov. 30.

Because of the Big Ten game announcements, we learned a couple of times for local Mid-American Conference teams. Eastern Michigan's game at Washington will be at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 on BTN, followed by Western Michigan's game at Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Central Michigan visits Illinois at noon on Sept. 14, exclusively on Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service.

