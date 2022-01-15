Michigan State football OL transfer James Ohonba commits to Louisiana

One of the outgoing transfers Michigan State football had was offensive lineman James Ohonba. Ohonba was a highly rated three-star in the 2018 recruiting class from Stockbridge, Georgia. He appeared in seven games throughout his career at Michigan State, only playing on special teams.

Coming out of high school, Ohonba held offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC among others. Ohonba brought a lot of excitement to Michigan State but his development never ended up taking off, resulting in him transferring.

Ohonba has announced where he will be heading next, going to Lafayette, Louisiana to play for the University of Louisiana.

