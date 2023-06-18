Michigan State football OL prospect chooses elsewhere, focus shifts to Ohio twins

Michigan State was all in on several offensive line prospects this summer, with one being Wisconsin native Nathan Roy. Roy officially visited Michigan State last weekend, and UCLA last month, and it appeared that it was going to be a head to head battle between the Spartans and Bruins. In an unforeseen turn of events, Roy made the decision to commit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on his final visit this weekend, leaving the Spartans and Bruins behind.

Now, all of MSU’s attention will go to Cincinnati twins Charlton and Mercer Luniewski, who are set to visit this upcoming weekend. The talented twins could be the last two pieces of the Spartans 2024 offensive line class, and after a plethora of camp MVP awards this summer, would be a great finishing piece.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Spartans will also host top-100 4-star DeAndre Carter, but competition will be stiff in his recruitment.

More!

5-star DL David Stone set to officially visit Michigan State football

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire