Michigan State football OL Matt Carrick accepts mini-camp invite from Green Bay Packers
Another member of the 2022 Michigan State football team is heading to Green Bay. On Thursday, it was confirmed that MSU offensive lineman Matt Carrick will be getting a rookie mini-camp invite from the Packers, joining Jayden Reed up in Wisconsin.
Carrick, a sixth year senior this past season, came to MSU as a 3-star recruit in their 2017 recruiting class.
Congratulations to @LongLiveZan9 & @Matt_carrick56 for earning Mini-Camp Invites with the @49ers & @packers.#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/PuWBgJ5lmr
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 4, 2023
