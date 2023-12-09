Michigan State football OL Kristian Phillips enters the NCAA transfer portal

We are seeing a bit of an exodus of Michigan State football players into the transfer portal this weekend as the new staff starts to get closer to bringing in their own transfers and recruits. One of the players who will be exploring his options is fan favorite Kristian ‘Big Dooley’ Phillips.

The former 3-star offensive lineman was loved by fans for his likeable personality that he often showcased on social media.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire