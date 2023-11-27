Advertisement

Michigan State football OL Kevin Wigenton enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Another member of the Spartans offensive line is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Redshirt sophomore Kevin Wigenton announced his intentions of checking out his options with other schools.

Wigenton started six games at right guard for the Spartans in 2023. There is the possibility of a return to MSU for Wigenton.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire