Michigan State football OL Jarrett Horst named to Outland Trophy watch list

Michigan State beat out the University of Oklahoma in the battle for Arkansas State transfer Jarrett Horst. Horst is bringing high expectations with him to East Lansing.

In his first two seasons playing at Arkansas State, Horst received multiple honors, including third team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2019, and being a first team all-Sun Belt Conference player in 2020.

As Horst prepares for his first season in the Big Ten, he has been named to the Outland Trophy watch list. The Outland Trophy is given out to the nation’s best lineman, both offensive or defensive.