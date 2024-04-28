Michigan State football OL J.D. Duplain invited to New York Giants rookie mini-camp

Another Michigan State football player has found a landing spot and opportunity at the next level. MSU offensive lineman J.D. Duplain received an invite to attend the New York Giants’ rookie mini-camp, which is a good opportunity to eventually end up on their practice squad if he impresses.

We had heard that Duplain was one of the Spartans garnering some interest from NFL teams earlier this month.

JD Duplain invited to #Giants rookie minicamp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

