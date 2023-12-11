Michigan State football officially retains Courtney Hawkins as WR coach
Michigan State has officially announced that Courtney Hawkins will be retained onto Jonathan Smith’s staff as the team’s wide receiver coach. Hawkins has been Michigan State’s wide receiver coach since 2020, prior to that, Hawkins was the head coach of Flint Beecher High School from 2006-2019.
Excited to announce @CoachHawk_5 as Wide Receivers coach!
Courtney Hawkins, a nine-year NFL veteran, has coached Spartan receivers since 2020, including multiple All-Big Ten selections, and NFL Draft picks Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed.#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/3B1aUD08Sw
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 11, 2023
Hawkins, a former Spartan player in his own right, has produced two NFL draft picks and has been a solid recruiter during his four years with the program.
